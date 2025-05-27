Now that Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s volume has hit 2.07 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) was 6.37% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.43. A 52-week range for SEI has been $8.09 – $39.03.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 19.33% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.36%. With a float of $26.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.44 million.

In an organization with 364 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.3%, operating margin of 17.47%, and the pretax margin is 12.02%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc is 33.61%, while institutional ownership is 104.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 217,800. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 1,850,000 for $22.42, making the entire transaction worth $41,477,000.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 112.18% during the next five years compared to -21.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.57 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s (SEI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.93. However, in the short run, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.99. Second resistance stands at $28.92. The third major resistance level sits at $30.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.63.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Key Stats

There are 67,543K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.83 billion. As of now, sales total 313,090 K while income totals 15,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 126,330 K while its last quarter net income were 5,320 K.