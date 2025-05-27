Now that Two Harbors Investment Corp’s volume has hit 4.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) on Friday, plunged -3.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.27. Within the past 52 weeks, TWO’s price has moved between $10.16 and $14.28.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 1011.94% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 161.85%. With a float of $102.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.03 million.

In an organization with 477 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.92%, operating margin of 160.38%, and the pretax margin is 15.23%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 68.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 145,184. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,129 shares at a rate of $11.97, taking the stock ownership to the 103,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,641 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $43,619. This insider now owns 39,561 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.12% during the next five years compared to -8.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.15. Second resistance stands at $11.45. The third major resistance level sits at $11.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 104,025K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 450,150 K and income totals 298,170 K. The company made 111,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -79,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.