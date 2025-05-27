Now that Valley National Bancorp’s volume has hit 8.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock price up 0.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.69. VLY’s price has ranged from $6.47 to $11.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 21.96%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.45%. With a float of $478.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3732 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.78%, operating margin of 11.48%, and the pretax margin is 14.18%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 14.67%, while institutional ownership is 72.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 355,343. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 196 for $9.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,795. This insider now owns 1,848 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.47% during the next five years compared to -4.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

The latest stats from [Valley National Bancorp, VLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.7 million was superior to 9.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.88. The third major resistance level sits at $9.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.31.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.87 billion, the company has a total of 560,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,582 M while annual income is 380,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 843,050 K while its latest quarter income was 106,060 K.