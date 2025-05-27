NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) soared 19.43 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Friday, with NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) stock price up 19.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.32. SMR’s price has ranged from $6.61 to $32.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 117.02% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.71%. With a float of $118.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.44%, operating margin of -265.25%, and the pretax margin is -669.69%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of NuScale Power Corporation is 11.17%, while institutional ownership is 53.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 623,375. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 26,345 shares at a rate of $23.66, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,345 for $23.66, making the entire transaction worth $623,368.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.94% during the next five years compared to -34.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NuScale Power Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 175.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) saw its 5-day average volume 17.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.18 in the near term. At $34.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.84.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.60 billion, the company has a total of 284,393K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,050 K while annual income is -136,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,380 K while its latest quarter income was -14,010 K.