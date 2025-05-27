Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.49 million

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on Friday, up 0.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.08. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $34.78-$64.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 10.82%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.92%. With a float of $980.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $984.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13323 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.87%, operating margin of 19.64%, and the pretax margin is 15.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corp is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 76.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 35,724,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 763,017 shares at a rate of $46.82, taking the stock ownership to the 264,941,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,614,015 for $45.60, making the entire transaction worth $164,787,626. This insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Looking closely at Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days average volume was 8.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.92. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.67. Second resistance stands at $42.04. The third major resistance level sits at $42.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.66.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.63 billion has total of 984,133K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,725 M in contrast with the sum of 3,056 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,803 M and last quarter income was 936,000 K.