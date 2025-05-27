Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is expecting -17.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) opened lower -4.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for OLPX have ranged from $1.01 to $2.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 35.49%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.40% at the time writing. With a float of $122.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.97%, operating margin of 13.26%, and the pretax margin is 4.14%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc is 81.62%, while institutional ownership is 19.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 16 ’25, was worth 14,545. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 11,730 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 668,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s insider. bought 10,000 for $1.34, making the entire transaction worth $13,400. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.99% during the next five years compared to -20.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Looking closely at Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7355. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2233. Second resistance stands at $1.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1133.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are currently 665,757K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 792.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 422,670 K according to its annual income of 19,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,980 K and its income totaled 470 K.