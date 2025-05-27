Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,153 M

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on Friday, up 0.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $0.65-$3.09.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 35.58% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.84%. With a float of $617.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $726.84 million.

In an organization with 1470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.16%, operating margin of -5.64%, and the pretax margin is -7.16%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc is 15.31%, while institutional ownership is 53.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 15 ’25, was worth 16,455. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 17,162 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,601,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 126 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $120. This insider now owns 1,606,288 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.03% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 101.45 million. That was better than the volume of 51.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9210, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5511. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6921. Second resistance stands at $0.7036. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7191. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6496. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6381.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 496.16 million has total of 723,518K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,153 M in contrast with the sum of -392,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,153 M and last quarter income was -85,000 K.