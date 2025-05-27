Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.57 million

On Friday, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) opened lower -1.39% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.37. Price fluctuations for OSCR have ranged from $11.20 to $23.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 102.42% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 631.83% at the time writing. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.98 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 1.59%, and the pretax margin is 1.42%.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc is 24.21%, while institutional ownership is 61.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,598,488. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $16.43, making the entire transaction worth $410,750. This insider now owns 64,512 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 631.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oscar Health Inc, OSCR], we can find that recorded value of 8.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.55. The third major resistance level sits at $14.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.58.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are currently 250,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,178 M according to its annual income of 25,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,046 M and its income totaled 275,270 K.