Outbrain Inc (OB) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) opened lower -5.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Price fluctuations for OB have ranged from $2.60 to $7.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 6.22% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 402.17% at the time writing. With a float of $29.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.31%, operating margin of -5.26%, and the pretax margin is -6.28%.

Outbrain Inc (OB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Outbrain Inc is 68.86%, while institutional ownership is 20.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 79,600. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 828,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Co-Founder and Board Chair sold 50,000 for $7.48, making the entire transaction worth $373,875. This insider now owns 3,457,521 shares in total.

Outbrain Inc (OB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 402.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 119.92% during the next five years compared to 22.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Outbrain Inc (OB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outbrain Inc (OB)

Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Outbrain Inc’s (OB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.71 in the near term. At $2.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.43.

Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) Key Stats

There are currently 94,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 247.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 889,880 K according to its annual income of -710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 286,360 K and its income totaled -54,840 K.