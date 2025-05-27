Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) kicked off at the price of $0.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) was -2.09% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for PACB has been $0.91 – $2.72.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.73% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.84%. With a float of $264.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.04 million.

The firm has a total of 575 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.17%, operating margin of -519.0%, and the pretax margin is -431.71%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is 11.97%, while institutional ownership is 65.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 5,195 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 269,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 12,497 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $17,583. This insider now owns 2,225,357 shares in total.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.96% during the next five years compared to -23.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, PACB], we can find that recorded value of 7.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1748, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6095. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9490. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9763. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9943. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8857. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8584.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

There are 300,085K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 276.62 million. As of now, sales total 154,010 K while income totals -309,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,150 K while its last quarter net income were -426,080 K.