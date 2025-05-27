PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) average volume reaches $4.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) was -2.37% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.85. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $6.11 – $14.82.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.59% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.06%. With a float of $208.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.61 million.

The firm has a total of 10121 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.95%, operating margin of 32.5%, and the pretax margin is 12.98%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd is 36.79%, while institutional ownership is 42.63%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.98% during the next five years compared to 3.32% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagSeguro Digital Ltd, PAGS], we can find that recorded value of 6.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 61.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.09. The third major resistance level sits at $9.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.77.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.85 billion. As of now, sales total 3,487 M while income totals 392,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 827,920 K while its last quarter net income were 89,630 K.