Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) plunged -4.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) on Friday, plunged -4.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Within the past 52 weeks, CATX’s price has moved between $1.60 and $16.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.39%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.47%. With a float of $54.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 140 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Perspective Therapeutics Inc is 27.18%, while institutional ownership is 66.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28 ’25, was worth 49,384. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 22,026 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,650 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $10,288. This insider now owns 4,650 shares in total.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.62% during the next five years compared to -9.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Trading Performance Indicators

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.02 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 120.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX)

The latest stats from [Perspective Therapeutics Inc, CATX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was superior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s (CATX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.61. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.41 million based on 74,228K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,450 K and income totals -79,280 K. The company made 340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.