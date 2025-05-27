Pfizer Inc (PFE) kicked off at the price of $23.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) was 1.22% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $23.04. A 52-week range for PFE has been $20.92 – $31.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 17.19%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.57%. With a float of $5.67 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.68 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.39%, operating margin of 21.03%, and the pretax margin is 11.83%.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pfizer Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pfizer Inc is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 67.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 1,380,632. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 55,000 for $23.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,312,736.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to -13.25% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pfizer Inc (PFE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 48.38 million, its volume of 41.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Pfizer Inc’s (PFE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.51 in the near term. At $23.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.49.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Key Stats

There are 5,685,366K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.58 billion. As of now, sales total 63,627 M while income totals 8,031 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,715 M while its last quarter net income were 2,967 M.