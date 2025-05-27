PG&E Corp (PCG) last year’s performance of -9.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) was 0.18% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.02. A 52-week range for PCG has been $14.99 – $21.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 7.45%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.33%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28410 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.59%, operating margin of 17.94%, and the pretax margin is 9.01%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PG&E Corp stocks. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 95.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 562,579. In this transaction EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO of this company sold 32,519 shares at a rate of $17.30, taking the stock ownership to the 151,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,519 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $562,497.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PG&E Corp (PCG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

Looking closely at PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG), its last 5-days average volume was 12.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.40. However, in the short run, PG&E Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.16. Second resistance stands at $17.28. The third major resistance level sits at $17.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.66.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,429K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 92.74 million. As of now, sales total 24,419 M while income totals 2,512 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,983 M while its last quarter net income were 634,000 K.