Philip Morris International Inc (PM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.55%

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) on Friday, soared 1.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $175.23. Within the past 52 weeks, PM’s price has moved between $98.93 and $176.49.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.97% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.67%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

In an organization with 83100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.11%, operating margin of 36.4%, and the pretax margin is 33.83%.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 81.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 562,740. In this transaction Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products of this company sold 3,679 shares at a rate of $152.96, taking the stock ownership to the 26,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,679 for $152.96, making the entire transaction worth $562,739.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.28% during the next five years compared to -0.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.43 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.36. However, in the short run, Philip Morris International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $179.37. Second resistance stands at $180.54. The third major resistance level sits at $182.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $174.50. The third support level lies at $173.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 277.36 billion based on 1,556,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,878 M and income totals 7,057 M. The company made 9,301 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,690 M in sales during its previous quarter.