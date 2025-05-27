Pinterest Inc (PINS) plunged -2.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) was -2.68% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.75. A 52-week range for PINS has been $23.68 – $45.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 27.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.33%. With a float of $585.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.69 million.

In an organization with 4666 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.57%, operating margin of 5.28%, and the pretax margin is 8.29%.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pinterest Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc is 13.53%, while institutional ownership is 81.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 119,777. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,759 shares at a rate of $31.86, taking the stock ownership to the 171,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 102,083 for $32.13, making the entire transaction worth $3,280,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pinterest Inc (PINS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.38. However, in the short run, Pinterest Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.24. Second resistance stands at $31.58. The third major resistance level sits at $31.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.86.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

There are 678,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.91 billion. As of now, sales total 3,646 M while income totals 1,862 M. Its latest quarter income was 854,990 K while its last quarter net income were 8,920 K.