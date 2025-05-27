PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.71% last month.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) kicked off on Friday, up 4.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Over the past 52 weeks, MYPS has traded in a range of $1.14-$2.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.92% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.66%. With a float of $87.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 568 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.65%, operating margin of -12.36%, and the pretax margin is -10.71%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is 30.30%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 37,237. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 29,601 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $37,297. This insider now owns 504,397 shares in total.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s (MYPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s (MYPS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3361, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5848. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5463 in the near term. At $1.6825, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7657. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3269, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2437. The third support level lies at $1.1075 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 176.37 million has total of 125,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 289,430 K in contrast with the sum of -28,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,710 K and last quarter income was -2,880 K.