Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On Friday, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) opened lower -3.73% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for PLRX have ranged from $1.10 to $16.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -52.88%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.34% at the time writing. With a float of $54.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 171 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc is 11.86%, while institutional ownership is 87.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17 ’25, was worth 587,150. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 52,419 shares at a rate of $11.20, taking the stock ownership to the 430,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,148 for $11.20, making the entire transaction worth $225,680. This insider now owns 262,608 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.07% during the next five years compared to -78.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

The latest stats from [Pliant Therapeutics Inc, PLRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 2.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.8316. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3399. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3899. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4198. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2301. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1801.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 61,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 79.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -210,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -56,170 K.