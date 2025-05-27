Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -28.81%

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) on Friday, plunged -4.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, PSTV’s price has moved between $0.24 and $2.67.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 383.24% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.69%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.1%, operating margin of -497.12%, and the pretax margin is -439.04%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plus Therapeutics Inc is 2.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 20,276. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,996. This insider now owns 15,188 shares in total.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.89% during the next five years compared to 46.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.31 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 349.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1525. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3228 in the near term. At $0.3466, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3604. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2852, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2714. The third support level lies at $0.2476 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.08 million based on 17,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,820 K and income totals -12,980 K. The company made 1,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.