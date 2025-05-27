Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) average volume reaches $1.82M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) on Friday, soared 4.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Within the past 52 weeks, PRME’s price has moved between $1.11 and $8.14.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -20.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.29%. With a float of $51.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.16 million.

The firm has a total of 214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 95.87%, operating margin of -496.2%, and the pretax margin is -485.69%.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prime Medicine Inc is 60.42%, while institutional ownership is 28.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 23,790. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer bought 100,000 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $113,000. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.79% during the next five years compared to -124.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prime Medicine Inc, PRME], we can find that recorded value of 5.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Prime Medicine Inc’s (PRME) raw stochastic average was set at 7.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9276. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1700.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 169.37 million based on 131,294K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,980 K and income totals -195,880 K. The company made 1,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -51,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.