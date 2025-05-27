ProKidney Corp (PROK) plunged -3.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) opened lower -3.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for PROK have ranged from $0.46 to $4.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.74% at the time writing. With a float of $91.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.54 million.

In an organization with 204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 271.9%, operating margin of -46928.1%, and the pretax margin is -54267.65%.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp is 29.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22 ’25, was worth 276,366. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company bought 387,393 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 73,842,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 25,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $18,690. This insider now owns 73,455,330 shares in total.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProKidney Corp (PROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 670.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5722. However, in the short run, ProKidney Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7317. Second resistance stands at $0.7527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7736. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6898, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6689. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6479.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

There are currently 292,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 207.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80 K according to its annual income of -61,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230 K and its income totaled -16,730 K.