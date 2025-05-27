PROP (Prairie Operating Co) climbed 12.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) kicked off on Friday, up 12.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Over the past 52 weeks, PROP has traded in a range of $3.35-$13.59.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -33.29%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 322.75%. With a float of $19.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Prairie Operating Co is 54.46%, while institutional ownership is 18.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 6,593. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,900 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 7,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,600 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $5,760. This insider now owns 5,886 shares in total.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prairie Operating Co’s (PROP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Prairie Operating Co’s (PROP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.16 in the near term. At $4.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.96.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 171.81 million has total of 43,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,940 K in contrast with the sum of -40,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,590 K and last quarter income was -2,620 K.