Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.24% last month.

On Friday, Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened lower -1.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $147.37. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $120.80 to $230.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.22%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.46% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.68%, operating margin of 27.32%, and the pretax margin is 27.47%.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qualcomm, Inc is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 120,808. In this transaction SVP, Finance and CAO of this company sold 786 shares at a rate of $153.70, taking the stock ownership to the 736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 786 for $153.70, making the entire transaction worth $120,808.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.55% during the next five years compared to 20.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)

The latest stats from [Qualcomm, Inc, QCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.15 million was inferior to 8.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.76.

During the past 100 days, Qualcomm, Inc’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $147.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.26. The third major resistance level sits at $152.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.83. The third support level lies at $137.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,098,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,962 M according to its annual income of 10,142 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,979 M and its income totaled 2,812 M.