Quantum Corp (QMCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.31% last month.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) on Friday, plunged -7.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.88. Within the past 52 weeks, QMCO’s price has moved between $2.22 and $90.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -4.89% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.86%. With a float of $5.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 770 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.05%, operating margin of -0.42%, and the pretax margin is -43.7%.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum Corp is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 1,727. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 179 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 24,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,784 for $9.65, making the entire transaction worth $26,862. This insider now owns 110,848 shares in total.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum Corp (QMCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -25.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corp’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.60 in the near term. At $13.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.96. The third support level lies at $10.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 77.47 million based on 6,950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 311,600 K and income totals -41,290 K. The company made 72,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.