Recent developments with ADT Inc (ADT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.24 cents.

On Friday, ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) opened higher 0.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.15. Price fluctuations for ADT have ranged from $6.53 to $8.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -0.75%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.38% at the time writing. With a float of $536.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $788.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.25%, operating margin of 24.86%, and the pretax margin is 15.85%.

ADT Inc (ADT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADT Inc is 33.41%, while institutional ownership is 65.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 401,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000,000 shares at a rate of $8.02, taking the stock ownership to the 228,650,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000,000 for $8.02, making the entire transaction worth $401,000,000. This insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in total.

ADT Inc (ADT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADT Inc (ADT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADT Inc (ADT)

The latest stats from [ADT Inc, ADT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.03 million was superior to 14.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ADT Inc’s (ADT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.37. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.97. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Key Stats

There are currently 836,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,898 M according to its annual income of 501,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,267 M and its income totaled 140,250 K.