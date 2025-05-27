Recent developments with Biodesix Inc (BDSX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) stock price down -3.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. BDSX’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 29.81% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.24%. With a float of $69.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.44 million.

In an organization with 273 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.38%, operating margin of -43.71%, and the pretax margin is -54.28%.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Biodesix Inc is 52.65%, while institutional ownership is 36.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,070,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 20,194,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 723,239 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $246,624. This insider now owns 20,918,174 shares in total.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.97% during the next five years compared to 69.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biodesix Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biodesix Inc (BDSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 83.67 million. That was better than the volume of 5.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Biodesix Inc’s (BDSX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1835. However, in the short run, Biodesix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3603. Second resistance stands at $0.3781. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3882. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3324, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3223. The third support level lies at $0.3045 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.21 million, the company has a total of 146,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,320 K while annual income is -42,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,960 K while its latest quarter income was -11,100 K.