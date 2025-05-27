Recent developments with Coca-Cola Co (KO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) stock price up 0.89% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $71.14. KO’s price has ranged from $60.62 to $74.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.01%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.30 billion.

In an organization with 69700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.07%, operating margin of 24.55%, and the pretax margin is 28.3%.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Co is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 74.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 2,021,178. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 28,543 shares at a rate of $70.81, taking the stock ownership to the 223,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 60,326 for $71.87, making the entire transaction worth $4,335,370. This insider now owns 187,716 shares in total.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.08% during the next five years compared to 3.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coca-Cola Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Co’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.94. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.27. Second resistance stands at $72.77. The third major resistance level sits at $73.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.18. The third support level lies at $69.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 308.92 billion, the company has a total of 4,304,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,061 M while annual income is 10,631 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,129 M while its latest quarter income was 3,330 M.