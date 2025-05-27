Recent developments with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.14 cents.

On Friday, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) opened higher 6.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Price fluctuations for EOSE have ranged from $0.66 to $7.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 444.04%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.79% at the time writing. With a float of $220.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 430 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -442.77%, operating margin of -943.03%, and the pretax margin is -3206.38%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is 3.07%, while institutional ownership is 44.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,048,853. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 36,173 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $248,073.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

The latest stats from [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, EOSE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.89 million was superior to 7.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s (EOSE) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.91. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. The third support level lies at $5.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Key Stats

There are currently 227,590K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,610 K according to its annual income of -685,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,460 K and its income totaled 15,140 K.