Recent developments with Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.26 cents.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) kicked off on Friday, down -3.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has traded in a range of $0.66-$5.92.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.37% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.40%. With a float of $107.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.5%, operating margin of -1503.47%, and the pretax margin is -1318.93%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Fate Therapeutics Inc is 6.58%, while institutional ownership is 84.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 104,881. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 5,980 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,269. This insider now owns 270,203 shares in total.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.42% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (FATE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (FATE) raw stochastic average was set at 37.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0369, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0708. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1967 in the near term. At $1.2333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. The third support level lies at $1.0767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 132.97 million has total of 114,604K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,630 K in contrast with the sum of -186,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,630 K and last quarter income was -37,620 K.