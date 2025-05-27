Recent developments with Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.87 cents.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) kicked off on Friday, up 3.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has traded in a range of $0.50-$1.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -168.69%. With a float of $182.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 145 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -43.96%, and the pretax margin is -40.41%.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Gossamer Bio Inc is 19.64%, while institutional ownership is 58.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’24, was worth 1,260. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,908 shares at a rate of $0.66, taking the stock ownership to the 196,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21 ’24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 372,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $250,282. This insider now owns 5,408,073 shares in total.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.97% during the next five years compared to 40.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9794. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2333 in the near term. At $1.2667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0867. The third support level lies at $1.0533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 272.76 million has total of 227,302K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,700 K in contrast with the sum of -56,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,890 K and last quarter income was -36,640 K.