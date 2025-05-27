Recent developments with Hecla Mining Co (HL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.48 cents.

On Friday, Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) was 1.59% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. A 52-week range for HL has been $4.41 – $7.68.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.49%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 89.77%. With a float of $584.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1830 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.52%, operating margin of 10.76%, and the pretax margin is 8.64%.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hecla Mining Co stocks. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Co is 7.55%, while institutional ownership is 66.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 99,786. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 348,169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hecla Mining Co (HL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 202.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

The latest stats from [Hecla Mining Co, HL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.48 million was inferior to 20.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.21. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. The third support level lies at $4.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

There are 632,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.23 billion. As of now, sales total 929,930 K while income totals 35,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 261,340 K while its last quarter net income were 28,870 K.