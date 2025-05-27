Recent developments with Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.91 cents.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) on Friday, plunged -1.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.91. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $9.50 and $18.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 618.81%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.32%. With a float of $766.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14861 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.75%, operating margin of -77.11%, and the pretax margin is -76.61%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc is 33.13%, while institutional ownership is 41.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 264,477. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,185 shares at a rate of $15.39, taking the stock ownership to the 824,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,144 for $15.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,633,946. This insider now owns 1,483,111 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.60% during the next five years compared to -58.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc, RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 40.89 million was superior to 33.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.10. The third major resistance level sits at $16.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. The third support level lies at $14.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.92 billion based on 1,130,714K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,970 M and income totals -4,747 M. The company made 1,240 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -545,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.