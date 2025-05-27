Recent developments with Strategy (MSTR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.81 cents.

On Friday, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) opened lower -7.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $399.46. Price fluctuations for MSTR have ranged from $102.40 to $543.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.87% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -168.61% at the time writing. With a float of $253.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.40 million.

In an organization with 1534 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.95%, operating margin of -1648.4%, and the pretax margin is -1668.48%.

Strategy (MSTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Strategy is 7.37%, while institutional ownership is 45.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 297,500. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $414.06, making the entire transaction worth $496,873. This insider now owns 14,420 shares in total.

Strategy (MSTR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Strategy (MSTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 219.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy (MSTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 22.42.

During the past 100 days, Strategy’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $343.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $285.13. However, in the short run, Strategy’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $385.36. Second resistance stands at $401.22. The third major resistance level sits at $410.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $360.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $351.46. The third support level lies at $335.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

There are currently 273,403K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 101.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 463,460 K according to its annual income of -1,167 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,070 K and its income totaled -4,217 M.