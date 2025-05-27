Recent developments with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.78 cents.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) on Friday, plunged -8.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $8.58 and $25.07.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1801.91% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.37%. With a float of $82.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.44%, operating margin of -786.59%, and the pretax margin is -757.52%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is 4.09%, while institutional ownership is 115.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 105,826. In this transaction Head of R&D, CMO of this company bought 11,765 shares at a rate of $8.99, taking the stock ownership to the 35,165 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $8.99, making the entire transaction worth $44,950. This insider now owns 79,000 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.48% during the next five years compared to -15.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.75 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.65 in the near term. At $11.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. The third support level lies at $8.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 847.57 million based on 86,047K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,680 K and income totals -318,760 K. The company made 20,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.