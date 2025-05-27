Recent developments with Unity Software Inc (U) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.28 cents.

On Friday, Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) was -5.08% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.86. A 52-week range for U has been $13.90 – $30.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 30.35%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.62%. With a float of $314.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4987 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.82%, operating margin of -26.39%, and the pretax margin is -24.53%.

Unity Software Inc (U) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unity Software Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Unity Software Inc is 24.39%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 30,288. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,414 shares at a rate of $21.42, taking the stock ownership to the 480,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,414 for $21.42, making the entire transaction worth $30,288.

Unity Software Inc (U) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.31% during the next five years compared to -22.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unity Software Inc (U) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Software Inc (U)

The latest stats from [Unity Software Inc, U] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.26 million was inferior to 10.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Unity Software Inc’s (U) raw stochastic average was set at 34.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.52. The third major resistance level sits at $21.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.35. The third support level lies at $19.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Key Stats

There are 415,695K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.63 billion. As of now, sales total 1,813 M while income totals -664,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 435,000 K while its last quarter net income were -77,640 K.