Ring Energy Inc (REI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.04%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) stock price up 5.97% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. REI’s price has ranged from $0.73 to $2.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.75%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.71%. With a float of $153.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.07%, operating margin of 43.28%, and the pretax margin is 34.15%.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc is 26.21%, while institutional ownership is 30.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 76,626. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 95,782 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 26,305,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,782 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $76,626. This insider now owns 26,305,275 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ring Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

The latest stats from [Ring Energy Inc, REI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.83 million was superior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9582, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3715. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8104. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8314. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7539, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7184. The third support level lies at $0.6974 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 163.05 million, the company has a total of 206,525K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 366,330 K while annual income is 67,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 79,090 K while its latest quarter income was 9,110 K.