Salesforce Inc (CRM) plunged -3.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) kicked off on Friday, down -3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $283.42. Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has traded in a range of $212.00-$369.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.44%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.51%. With a float of $934.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $962.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76453 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.19%, operating margin of 19.01%, and the pretax margin is 19.63%.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Salesforce Inc is 2.59%, while institutional ownership is 82.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 260,714. In this transaction President and CLO of this company sold 933 shares at a rate of $279.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s President and CRO sold 705 for $279.44, making the entire transaction worth $197,003. This insider now owns 9,323 shares in total.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to 112.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Salesforce Inc’s (CRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

The latest stats from [Salesforce Inc, CRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.21 million was inferior to 6.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.17.

During the past 100 days, Salesforce Inc’s (CRM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $270.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $295.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $278.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $284.26. The third major resistance level sits at $287.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $269.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $266.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $260.52.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 262.06 billion has total of 961,389K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,895 M in contrast with the sum of 6,197 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,993 M and last quarter income was 1,708 M.