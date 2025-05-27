Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) posted a 4.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) opened higher 3.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $108.86. Price fluctuations for STX have ranged from $63.19 to $115.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 515.39% at the time writing. With a float of $211.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.79%, operating margin of 19.12%, and the pretax margin is 18.26%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 94.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 1,135,559. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,446 shares at a rate of $108.71, taking the stock ownership to the 12,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Global Operations sold 6,410 for $111.26, making the entire transaction worth $713,148. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 515.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 104.22% during the next five years compared to -25.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.91 million, its volume of 5.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.51 in the near term. At $116.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.73.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are currently 212,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,551 M according to its annual income of 335,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,160 M and its income totaled 340,000 K.