SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) posted a 15.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) kicked off on Friday, up 7.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has traded in a range of $0.77-$2.07.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.63% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.00%. With a float of $97.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.78 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 14.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 36,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 41,000 shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.68% during the next five years compared to 45.94% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, SLS], we can find that recorded value of 3.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2324. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9683. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5783.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 188.58 million has total of 99,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -30,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,810 K.