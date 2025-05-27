Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) with a beta value of 4.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) opened lower -2.49% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. Price fluctuations for SERV have ranged from $1.77 to $24.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 288.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.62% at the time writing. With a float of $42.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -163.66%, operating margin of -3489.58%, and the pretax margin is -3320.18%.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Serve Robotics Inc is 25.49%, while institutional ownership is 22.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 11,520. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $11.52, taking the stock ownership to the 224,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,000 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $11,520.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 38.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 494.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Looking closely at Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV), its last 5-days average volume was 8.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. However, in the short run, Serve Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $12.29. The third major resistance level sits at $12.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.93.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Key Stats

There are currently 57,007K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 647.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,810 K according to its annual income of -39,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 440 K and its income totaled -13,220 K.