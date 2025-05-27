Sezzle Inc (SEZL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.29%

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) kicked off on Friday, up 3.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $101.66. Over the past 52 weeks, SEZL has traded in a range of $10.76-$105.25.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 94.75% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.77%. With a float of $16.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.97 million.

In an organization with 408 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.96%, operating margin of 35.95%, and the pretax margin is 32.19%.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sezzle Inc is 50.01%, while institutional ownership is 27.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 229,163. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,146 shares at a rate of $106.79, taking the stock ownership to the 253,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director & President sold 3,000 for $98.00, making the entire transaction worth $294,000. This insider now owns 281,000 shares in total.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sezzle Inc’s (SEZL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.59.

During the past 100 days, Sezzle Inc’s (SEZL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.40. However, in the short run, Sezzle Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.32. Second resistance stands at $113.32. The third major resistance level sits at $119.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.68. The third support level lies at $88.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.51 billion has total of 33,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 271,130 K in contrast with the sum of 78,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 104,910 K and last quarter income was 36,160 K.