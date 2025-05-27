Shopify Inc (SHOP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) kicked off on Friday, down -1.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $103.29. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has traded in a range of $48.56-$129.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 43.27% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.96%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.94%, operating margin of 12.71%, and the pretax margin is 18.27%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Shopify Inc is 6.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 55,725. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,500 for $107.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,130,640.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) saw its 5-day average volume 7.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.08.

During the past 100 days, Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.88 in the near term. At $104.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.58.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 131.70 billion has total of 1,294,821K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,880 M in contrast with the sum of 2,019 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,360 M and last quarter income was -682,000 K.