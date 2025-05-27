Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,626 M

A new trading day began on Friday, with Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) stock price down -1.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $203.18. SNOW’s price has ranged from $107.13 to $204.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 72.81% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.32%. With a float of $317.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $333.66 million.

In an organization with 7834 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.5%, operating margin of -40.15%, and the pretax margin is -35.44%.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 66.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 4,157,800. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 67,000 for $198.98, making the entire transaction worth $13,331,660.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.64% during the next five years compared to -25.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snowflake Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.45 million. That was better than the volume of 5.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.97.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.77. However, in the short run, Snowflake Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $204.40. Second resistance stands at $208.75. The third major resistance level sits at $212.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $196.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $189.00.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.75 billion, the company has a total of 330,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,626 M while annual income is -1,286 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 986,770 K while its latest quarter income was -327,470 K.