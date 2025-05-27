SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) kicked off at the price of $13.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Friday, with SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock price down -0.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.19. SOFI’s price has ranged from $6.01 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 41.12%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.72%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.15%, operating margin of 11.33%, and the pretax margin is 7.89%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 46.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 154,126. In this transaction EVP, GBUL, SIPS of this company sold 11,520 shares at a rate of $13.38, taking the stock ownership to the 203,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 24,290 for $13.63, making the entire transaction worth $331,124.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Looking closely at SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI), its last 5-days average volume was 56.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 53.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.21. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.28. Second resistance stands at $13.48. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.35.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.47 billion, the company has a total of 1,105,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,766 M while annual income is 498,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,037 M while its latest quarter income was 71,120 K.