Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) soared 11.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Friday, with Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock price up 11.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.94. SEDG’s price has ranged from $10.24 to $52.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 4.26% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.77%. With a float of $57.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5633 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.75%, operating margin of -175.33%, and the pretax margin is -173.98%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Solaredge Technologies Inc is 2.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 411,000. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $13.70, taking the stock ownership to the 274,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $11.43, making the entire transaction worth $228,648. This insider now owns 53,035 shares in total.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solaredge Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -30.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) saw its 5-day average volume 8.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.60 in the near term. At $18.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.84.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 986.33 million, the company has a total of 59,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 901,460 K while annual income is -1,806 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 219,480 K while its latest quarter income was -98,520 K.