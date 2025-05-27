Solid Power Inc (SLDP) volume exceeds 9.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) opened higher 12.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for SLDP have ranged from $0.68 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 106.75% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.26% at the time writing. With a float of $133.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.45 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.23%, operating margin of -393.78%, and the pretax margin is -441.23%.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc is 24.82%, while institutional ownership is 26.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 116,622. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 187,500 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $211,556. This insider now owns 865,304 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.79% during the next five years compared to -27.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Solid Power Inc (SLDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Solid Power Inc, SLDP], we can find that recorded value of 3.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2891. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6532. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7963. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1573. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0142.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are currently 179,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,140 K according to its annual income of -96,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,020 K and its income totaled -15,150 K.