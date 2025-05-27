Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) volume exceeds 4.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) kicked off on Friday, down -3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has traded in a range of $0.15-$13.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 49.81%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.74%. With a float of $115.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.88%, operating margin of -28.52%, and the pretax margin is -70.52%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunnova Energy International Inc is 7.93%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03 ’25, was worth 1,036. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $3.56, making the entire transaction worth $124,498. This insider now owns 120,048 shares in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunnova Energy International Inc’s (NOVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Looking closely at Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sunnova Energy International Inc’s (NOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2626, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1418. However, in the short run, Sunnova Energy International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1895. Second resistance stands at $0.1960. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2037. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1676. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1611.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.01 million has total of 125,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 839,920 K in contrast with the sum of -367,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,130 K and last quarter income was -142,290 K.