Sunrun Inc (RUN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,038 M

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) on Friday, soared 2.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $5.45 and $22.26.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 22.74% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.02%. With a float of $205.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11058 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.19%, operating margin of -174.16%, and the pretax margin is -215.2%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 108.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 543,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,408,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Former Affiliate proposed sale 39,278 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $419,310.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.99 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 37.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.41 in the near term. At $7.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.42.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 228,486K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,038 M and income totals -2,846 M. The company made 504,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.