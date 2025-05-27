Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.95% last month.

On Friday, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) was -2.98% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $41.32. A 52-week range for SMCI has been $17.25 – $101.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 39.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.79%. With a float of $512.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5684 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.27%, operating margin of 6.09%, and the pretax margin is 5.97%.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Super Micro Computer Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Super Micro Computer Inc is 14.19%, while institutional ownership is 51.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,949,494. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 67,000 shares at a rate of $44.02, taking the stock ownership to the 88,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 67,000 for $44.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,949,494.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.31% during the next five years compared to 68.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 672.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) saw its 5-day average volume 42.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 65.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Super Micro Computer Inc’s (SMCI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.68 in the near term. At $41.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.52. The third support level lies at $37.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Key Stats

There are 596,818K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.93 billion. As of now, sales total 14,989 M while income totals 1,153 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,600 M while its last quarter net income were 108,780 K.