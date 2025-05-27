Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 166,300 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) stock price down -3.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.26. SG’s price has ranged from $12.37 to $45.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 22.59% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.42%. With a float of $102.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.76 million.

In an organization with 6407 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.13%, operating margin of -13.94%, and the pretax margin is -13.23%.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Sweetgreen Inc is 13.26%, while institutional ownership is 96.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 153,640. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,088 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 334,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,088 for $15.23, making the entire transaction worth $153,640.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.40% during the next five years compared to -4.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sweetgreen Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.12 million. That was better than the volume of 4.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.06. However, in the short run, Sweetgreen Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.16. Second resistance stands at $13.50. The third major resistance level sits at $13.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.10.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.51 billion, the company has a total of 117,303K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 676,830 K while annual income is -90,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,300 K while its latest quarter income was -25,040 K.